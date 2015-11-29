Friday, August 9th – Sunday, August 11th

We’re fortunate to have been brewing delicious beer for 24 years! The weekend will include an art festival, a host of new beer releases, VIP tasting events, live music, and more.

Continue reading below for details on each day’s events!

24TH ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND BEER RELEASES

Faction Brewing Collaboration: Coastal Connect (4.8% ABV) New Zealand-style pilsner

OG Barleywines: 4-pack barrel-aged collaboration with Skip Virgilio of Gravity Heights

24th Anniversary Small Batch Series Collaborations

Local Perc (Coffee IPA collaboration with Bird Rock Coffee Roasters)

Crave of Wonders (Tangerine Blonde collaboration with The Cravory)

Shan-Guava (Guava IPA collaboration with Extraordinary Desserts)

Spirited Crew (Dunkles Bock collaboration with Malahat Spirits)

2019 Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout (13% ABV) Imperial Stout with coffee aged in bourbon barrels (Sunday, August 11th release)

Friday, August 9th: VIP CheeseSmith & AleSmith Pairing (SOLD OUT!)

6:30pm – 7:30pm

Join Owner, Peter Zien as he guides you through a tasting of two of his passions, craft beer and gourmet cheese. This is your opportunity to learn about the flavor nuances of five unique cheeses, featuring CheeseSmith delicacies created by Peter himself. Be among the first to experience his new endeavor alongside five complementary AleSmith brews. Each $50 ticket includes (5) gourmet cheese and craft beer pairings, as well as a 24th Anniversary commemorative glass.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Saturday, August 10th: Art, Music & Beer Festival (Day 1)

11am – 9pm

We’ve partnered with Alternative Entertainment to invite a host of talented local artists to the brewery to showcase their original paintings, sculpture, crafts, and more! In addition to the art on display, attendees will be treated to musical performances by Disappointing Joseph, and headliner Sully & The Souljahs. We’ll also be releasing a variety of truly special beers brewed in partnership with some of our favorite local businesses.

11:00am – 4:00pm Art Exhibits

11:00am – 3:00pm Disappointing Joseph

5:00pm – 9:00pm Sully & The Souljahs

CLICK HERE FOR FREE TICKETS!

Sunday, August 11th: Art, Music & Beer Festival (Day 2)

11am – 6pm

We’ve partnered with Gray Area Entertainment to invite a host of talented local artists to the brewery to showcase their original paintings, sculpture, crafts, and more! In addition to the art on display, attendees will be treated to musical performances by The Walter Brothers and Glass Radio.

11:00am – 5:00pm Art Exhibits

11:00am – 2:00pm The Walter Brothers

3:00pm – 6:00pm Glass Radio

CLICK HERE FOR FREE TICKETS!

Sunday, August 11th: Anvil & Stave Barrel-Aging Education

12pm – 1pm

The popularity of our barrel-aging program is what led us to create the Anvil & Stave speakeasy right here in the Tasting Room. Go behind-the-scenes to learn how each barrel imparts special flavors to these complex beers, while tasting vintages of our most popular concoctions that have undergone various types of barrel-aging. Guided by Peter Cronin, Quality Supervisor at AleSmith Brewing Company and UCSD Instructor.

Each $40 ticket includes (2) 2 oz high-gravity pours + (6) barrel-aged pours, and a 24th Anniversary commemorative glass.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!